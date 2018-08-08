_Note_: American Fork finished with a 6-5 overall record in 2017 and was third in Region 4 with a 2-2 record. It lost to East 67-31 in 6A quarterfinals.

American Fork 2017 Offensive and Defensive Stats

AMERICAN FORK — American Fork's offense was the highest-scoring in all of 6A last season, but its defense lagged quite a bit behind. This year American Fork coach Aaron Behm is anticipating better balance and, and with it, perhaps contending for the Region 4 title and making a deep run in the 6A state playoffs.

It's the type of position American Fork didn't take before Behm took over the program eight years ago. Since that time the Cavemen have seen steady improvements most years to the point where most top teams have them on their radar.

"It starts with a great coaching staff and I couldn't ask for better assistant coaches. They put in so much work and they really make it easy for me," Behm said. "Fortunately we've been able to put out a competitive team that kids want to be a part of and love being a part of. The community is great and yeah, we're proud of what we've done here."

As mentioned, the Cavemen are expected to improve on defense while hoping to maintain the high-octane offense it showed last season. Doing as much won't be easy, at least on paper, due to the loss of eight offensive starters.

One of the starters returning, however, is receiver Chase Roberts, who committed to BYU last summer and is widely considered one of the top players in the state.

On the defensive end, Behm expects big play and leadership from players such as defensive lineman Jonah Leung-Wai and defensive back Preston Viehweg.

"We feel we have some good players who have worked real hard in the offseason," Behm said. "We lost some guys, but I definitely feel we can be a good team again and even an improved team this season."

American Fork Cavemen at a glance

Coach: Aaron Behm enters his eighth season at American Fork and has compiled a 47-43 overall record during his tenure. He's a graduate of Grant Community High School in Illinois.

American Fork Offensive Snapshot

Offensive coordinator: Micah Hunsaker

2017 offensive production: 40.8 ppg (1st in 6A)

3 returning starters

Spread

Key offensive returning starter:

Chase Roberts (WR): Roberts had 68 receptions for 1,200 yards and 15 touchdowns last season. "He could have just rested on what he did after his sophomore and junior years, but he hasn't. Chase keeps pushing to be a better player and he's really improved in the offseason after being one of the best receivers in the state last season. He's also a great leader and someone all the guys look to," Behm said.

Returning offensive starters

Behm's comments on the quarterback position:

"We have Boone Abbott, who had to play backup last year, but is a great athlete and someone we have a lot of confidence in. He's fast and he has a cannon, and he's a competitor. He has a lot of great ingredients to be a really good quarterback."

Behm's comments on new offensive players stepping in:

"We have some real good guys who have been waiting their chance. Hopefully we get that mentality last year where no one cares who gets the ball as long as we're being productive. I think we will and I'm optimistic about the offense we can put out there this year."

Behm's comments on his tight ends:

"We lost our starter, but we have Dallin Johnson and Bodie Schoonover who are looking real good. They're guys who I think will have good years for us and make a lot of plays."

American Fork Defensive Snapshot

Defensive coordinator: Nate Cummings

2017 defensive production: 35.5 ppg (18th in 6A)

6 returning starters

multiple

Key defensive returning starters

Preston Viehweg (DB): "Preston got hurt last season, but he's back and he's a real leader for us. We expect him to have a big year," Behm said.

"Preston got hurt last season, but he's back and he's a real leader for us. We expect him to have a big year," Behm said. Jonah Leung-Wai (DL): Leung-Wai led American Fork with 45 total tackles a year ago. "He's a captain and is someone who has started since he was a sophomore and played as a freshman. So we like him playing at nose tackle for us and we think he'll really help lead us."

Returning defensive starters

Behm's comments on the defense:

"They know they need to get better and I feel they will get better. They've put forth a lot of work in the offseason and I think you'll see it the first game of the season. There's a new attitude and guys definitely want to improve."

Coaches preseason Region 4 straw poll: Third

Deseret News Region 4 prediction: Third

Key Region Game: vs. Lone Peak (Sept. 21)

Bottom Line: American Fork should prove one of the better teams in the state, but that may not be enough to secure even a first-round playoff game out of what looks to be an improved Region 4 from top to bottom. Should the Cavemen be able to maintain even close to the offensive numbers put up a year ago, coupled with an improving defense, then a deep run in the playoffs is certainly in the cards.

2018 Schedule

Aug. 17 — WEBER, 7 p.m.

Aug. 24 — at Timpview, 7 p.m.

Aug. 31 — LEHI, 5 p.m.

Sept. 6 — at Herriman, 9 p.m.

Sept. 14 — at Westlake, 7 p.m.

Sept. 21 — LONE PEAK, 7 p.m.

Sept. 28 — at Granger, 7 p.m.

Oct. 5 — PLEASANT GROVE, 7 p.m.

Oct. 12 — at Bingham, 7 p.m.

Oct. 17 — DAVIS, 7 p.m.

Felt’s Facts for American Fork

All-time record: 478-321-21 (92 years)

Region championships: 17 (1937, 1938, 1939, 1942, 1953, 1960, 1961, 1962, 1971, 1972, 1974, 1975, 1977 co, 1980, 1984, 1995 co, 2007 co, 2014)

Playoff appearances: 39

Current playoff appearance streak: 4 (2014-2017)

All-time playoff record: 26-37

State championships: 2 (1961, 1962)

State championship record: 2-3

Most played rivalry: 82 meetings with Pleasant Grove dating back to 1931. American Fork leads 50-31-2.

Felt’s Factoid(s): AF played West to a 30-30 draw after three overtimes — when the game was called because of darkness — in 1984. It ranks as the highest tie game between two Utah schools. ... AF holds the record for fewest total yards allowed in a championship game: The Cavemen held Grand County to minus-2 yards in the 1962 Class B championship.

.....

Last 5

2017 — 6-5 (2-2 in Region 4 – 6A Quarterfinals)

2016 — 8-6 (3-3 in Region 4 – 5A Semifinals)

2015 — 5-6 (3-3 in Region 4 – 5A First round)

2014 — 11-3 (6-0 in Region 4 – 5A Runner-up)

2013 — 6-4 (3-3 in Region 4 – Missed playoffs)

.....

American Fork coaching history

2010-current — Aaron Behm (47-44)

1983-2009 — Davis Knight (151-122)

1982 — Unknown (8-4)

1971-1981 — Don Mower (77-33)

1969-1970 — Tom Crittenden (11-7)

1960-1968 — Don Mower (62-22)

1941-1959 — Leo Nelson (81-56)

1929-1940 — Grant "Rags" Ingersoll (39-25)

1927-1928 — Unknown (0-8)

1908 — Mr. Wade and Mr. Pitt (1-0)

.....

Deseret News First Team all-staters the past 10 years

2017 — Jeff Harris, CB

2017 — Chase Roberts, WR

2017 — Bronson Barron, QB

2016 — Michael Richardson, OT

2016 — Alex Lindsey, OLB

2014 — Zach Katoa, RB

2014 — James Empey, OL

2014 — Nate Honey, LB

2010 — Ryker Mathews, OL

2010 — Ryker Mathews, OL