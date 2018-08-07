FARMINGTON — A man accused of kidnapping another man and stealing his car Tuesday was charged just hours later, according to court records.

Richard Brandon Mendoza, 46, was charged in 2nd District Court with aggravated robbery and aggravated kidnapping, both first-degree felonies, and possession of a weapon by a restricted person, a class A misdemeanor.

Early Tuesday morning, a man was washing his car in Brigham City when he was approached by Mendoza, according to charging documents. Mendoza pulled out a knife and told the man "they were going to drive 'until the tank ran out of gas,'" the charges state.

As they drove, Mendoza went through the man's wallet and found his credit cards. He then ordered the man to get off the freeway at 12th Street in Ogden and look for a bank ATM, according to court records. After failing to find one, the two drove to Clearfield.

"Video surveillance at the America First in Clearfield shows (the man) attempt to withdraw money from the ATM. While he is doing this, the defendant continued to hold the knife, at one point holding the knife to (the man's) throat. After being unable to withdraw money, (the man) fought back against defendant and was able to escape the vehicle and find help," the charges state.

However, Mendoza drove off in the man's car before police arrived. Investigators used the car's OnStar system to track it, and discovered it was traveling along I-80 in Wyoming, according to charging documents.

"OnStar was able to shut off the vehicle and Wyoming sheriff deputies took defendant into custody," the charges state.

Jail records indicate he was booked into Sweetwater County Detention Center in Rock Springs, Wyoming.