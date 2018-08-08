SALT LAKE CITY — Studio heads and producers have apologized to “Ant-Man and the Wasp” star Evangeline Lilly, who revealed over the weekend that she had a negative experience on the set of the TV show “Lost.”

Lilly said on “The Lost Boys” podcast that she “had a bad experience on set with being basically cornered into doing a scene partially naked, and I felt had no choice in the matter.”

She said she felt “mortified and I was trembling, and when it finished, I was crying my eyes out, and I had to go on do a very formidable, very strong scene immediately thereafter.”

The scene was filmed for the show’s third season. In the next season, Lilly said she fought against doing a similar scene. Though she lost that fight, she vowed never to do a naked scene again.

“I will never take my clothes off on this show again,” she said.

“Lost” producers, including J.J. Abrams, Damon Lindelof, Jack Bender and Carlton Cuse, apologized to Lilly over the weekend, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"Our response to Evie's comments in the media was to immediately reach out to her to profoundly apologize for the experience she detailed while working on Lost. We have not yet connected with her, but remain deeply and sincerely sorry. No person should ever feel unsafe at work. Period," they said Friday in a joint statement.

She said she will no longer accept roles that require nudity, according to E! News.

“I’m in a position, a very privileged position, where I’m allowed to be picky. I can be picky. I’ve got enough success under my belt that I can be, and I feel for women who are just struggling to come up in the industry and don’t really know how to navigate that,” she said.

Lilly said she flayed skin off of her arms during a stunt that went wrong on the show, too, according to Deadline.

She said that a stunt coordinator, who she called “misogynistic,” punished her after she asked for a stuntwoman to perform the stunt.

The stunt called for Lilly to roll “off a thick tree branch high above the ground and hanging on for dear life, though there was no risk of falling because she was safely harnessed to the branch,” Deadline reported.