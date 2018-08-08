Uber, but with a horse and buggy.

That’s the idea behind Timothy Hochstedler’s new business called “Amish Uber,” which transports people from point A to point B using a horse and buggy for $5, according to WWMT-TV.

He said the horse brings an experience more fun than a car.

"He loves people," Hochstedler told WWMT about his horse. "He's a Morgan. A Morgan is a people's horse. They love giving you a kiss or whatever."

He said everyone who rides behind his horse tells their personal stories.

"Uber is a cool thing, every single year something new comes in and Uber is hot right now, so we have the Amish Uber. We can deliver people to their front door steps," Hochstedler said.

Unlike Uber, you can’t contact Amish Uber using an app. You literally have to flag him down without your phone when you need a ride, according to the Detroit Free Press.

The business is not associated with Uber.

The buggy runs in Colon, Michigan, where people struggle to find the ride-hailing service.

"I don't think there's Uber down here, so it's pretty cool. It gives people that option that can't drive or don't want to drive or shouldn't drive," said Becky Phelps, an Amish Uber rider, to WWMT.

As Time magazine reported, the Amish don’t embrace modern technology, choosing to avoid electricity and vehicles and use more traditional means of transportation and communication.

Pennsylvania currently has the largest Amish population in the U.S. However, plenty of Amish people live throughout the Eastern and Midwestern U.S.