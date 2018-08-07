SALT LAKE CITY — Claressa Shields just might shed a tear.

The two-time Olympic gold medalist women’s boxer will be among the cream of the crop being recognized in Salt Lake City this winter.

Shields is set to enter the USA Boxing Alumni Association Hall of Fame on Dec. 7 at the Radisson Hotel, 215 S. Temple, alongside legendary boxers Roy Jones Jr. and Andre Ward.

Veteran official Tom Cleary and late trainer Emanuel Steward will also be inducted posthumously.

“To be honored in a hall of fame period is just amazing to me,” Shields told the Deseret News. “I always say to myself, ‘people are going to realize how important I am after I die,’ but I guess that’s not right.

“I’m being inducted into the USA Boxing Hall of Fame alongside one of my idols Andre Ward and just one of a kind Roy Jones,” she continued. “I’m a big deal, and I haven’t even reached my prime yet. I might cry in December.”

The Hall of Fame reception will run in conjunction with the 2018 USA Boxing Elite and Youth National Championships on Dec. 2-8.

A group of 17 nominees voted on this year’s Hall of Fame class. Former heavyweight champions Muhammad Ali and Evander Holyfield were enshrined with the inaugural class last year as the Hall of Fame looks to connect the past with the present generation of champions.

“Each inductee has given so much to Olympic-style amateur boxing, and the alumni community wants to thank them for doing so,” said Chris Cugliari, the organization’s executive director. "We look forward to seeing USA Boxing Alumni members come out in droves to support this year's Hall of Fame class in December."