Mike Lee, the junior United States senator from Utah, can help Salt Lake City's George "The Stork" Theodore, Moroni's Bruce Christensen and 639 other former players who don’t receive pensions from having played Major League Baseball.

In their respective post-baseball lives, Theodore was a guidance counselor for the Granite School District, while some of the jobs Christensen held included working for a cement plant company and as a certified warrantor.

Sadly, the contributions of men like "The Stork," who only two years ago was named Educator of the Year by the South Salt Lake Chamber of Commerce, and Christensen do not mean much to MLB or the union representing today's current players, the Major League Baseball Players Association.

See, the rules for receiving MLB pensions changed in 1980. Theodore and Christensen, who respectively played for the New York Mets and California Angels, do not receive pensions because they didn't accrue four years of service credit. That is what those who played between 1947 and 1979 needed to be eligible for the pension plan.

Instead, they all receive nonqualified retirement payments based on a complicated formula that had to have been calculated by an actuary.

In brief, for every quarter of service a man had accrued, he’d get $625. Four quarters (one year) totaled $2,500. Sixteen quarters (four years) amounts to the maximum, $10,000.

Meanwhile, a vested retiree receiving an MLB pension can earn as much as $220,000. The payment can't be passed on to a surviving spouse or designated beneficiary, either. So neither of Theodore's loved ones, such as his wife, Sabrina, nor his son, Alexander, nor Christensen's wife, Laura, or his children, Daniel, Sadie and Nicholas, will receive that money when each player dies.

In light of Forbes' recent report that the players' pension and welfare fund is valued at $2.7 billion, I think it is reprehensible that both the league and the union representing the current players, the MLBPA, are against taking better care of their nonvested retirees, many of whom are filing for bankruptcy at advanced ages, are having banks foreclose on their homes and are so sickly and poor that they cannot afford adequate health insurance coverage.

Because of this arrogance, I believe it's time to repeal baseball's 95-year-old antitrust exemption.

MLB maintains the loss of the antitrust exemption would affect its minor league operations nationwide and create instability through team relocations.

Roger Noll, a Stanford professor emeritus of economics, doesn't believe baseball would suffer much if the exemption were tossed. "While baseball may not like having less control over where teams play and where they can televise their games, it would not be economically threatened if its antitrust exemption were to be weakened or even eliminated," Noll told the Stanford News Service two years ago.

In a 2002 Slate article titled "Baseball's Con Game," Rutgers' David Greenberg wrote that the exemption "stems from the government's naive insistence that baseball is only a game. Alone among professional sports, baseball enjoys immunity from antitrust prosecution because neither Congress nor the Supreme Court has been willing to overturn an ancient decision that baseball is merely an amusement, not a commercial enterprise."

The idea that baseball isn’t a commercial enterprise is ludicrous, especially since Forbes reported in 2017 that the average team's value is $1.54 billion — 19 percent more than in 2016.

That's where Lee comes in. The senator, whose district offices are in Salt Lake City, St. George and Ogden, is chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee's subcommittee on antitrust, competition policy and consumer rights that would have jurisdiction over the repeal of the exemption.

Maybe he can remind the 30 club owners that they're lucky to have their exemption. That's why they should do right by the retirees like Christensen and "The Stork" who aren't as fortunate as they are.