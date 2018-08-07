Years ago, I experienced Utah as a special place that has consistently redefined its potential through the hopes, dreams and hard work of successive generations of Utahns. But now a Utahn is attacking the core of my own community’s identity, here in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Anyone with internet access can investigate the remarkable resurgence of “the Dynamo of Dixie,” a progressive icon of the New South. A key element of Scenic City’s emerging brand has been Chattanooga Football Club, a locally formed, owned and operated soccer team.

Chattanooga FC recently completed its 10th season and has won seven Southeast Conference Championships and made it to the national championship game four times. Chattanooga supports CFC in many ways, including record-breaking attendance. The club supports us back through its charitable foundation, youth leagues, soccer camps and a variety of community initiatives.

Last week, Park City businessman Bob Martino announced his intention to bring a carpetbagger soccer franchise to Chattanooga, and our community has responded with pain, confusion and outrage.

It doesn’t have to be this way. Please, Utah: Come for a visit, but leave us alone. Let us pursue our community’s dreams as you pursue yours. Thank you.

David Steele

Chattanooga, Tennessee