I enjoy reading Jay Evensen's columns, but his latest column was just too daffy not to rebut, even if it was done partially tongue-in-cheek.

I refer to "Evensen: Maybe Apple should take over Social Security" (Aug. 6). I also found it humorous that a photo of the late co-founder of Apple, Steve Jobs, was pictured alongside the article. I concede he was a smart man, yet he was a mere mortal man. Apple is the first American company to be valued at $1 trillion. However, I feel that a major correction is liable to happen any day, now.

Markets are always cyclical, but tech-stocks are especially volatile. It's odd that Mr. Evensen quips about President Trump visiting "dictators." At least President Trump is talking; his immediate predecessors wouldn't do that much. Steve Jobs shouldn't be idolized, but should be remembered as forced to take a parternity test, which established him as the father of Lisa Brennan-Jobs.

Steve Jobs wiggled, lied and denied, but DNA was stronger than the best computers he ever built: Jobs was proven a philandering liar. Apple's erratic profit/loss ratios don't fit Social Security's needed consistent stability.

James Marples

Provo