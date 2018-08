MAPLETON — The city’s police department will host a bike rodeo at 6 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 13, at Hobble Creek Elementary School, 1145 E. 1200 North.

During the rodeo, officers will provide hands-on bike safety instruction. There will also be a bicycle registration booth. The event is geared to those 8 and older, unless accompanied by an adult.

Participants should bring their own bikes, helmets and shoes.