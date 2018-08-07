Collectively, Region 7 teams were a play or two away from being the biggest talking point of the 5A playoffs last season. Instead, all four Region 7 teams ended up losing by less than a touchdown in their respective playoff ousters, with a mere 10 combined points in those four losses.

There’s a collective feeling of unfinished business throughout the region heading into the 2018 season.

“It definitely didn’t end the way they wanted to, they definitely want to fix it and finish it in another way,” said Corner Canyon coach Eric Kjar.

Corner Canyon suffered perhaps the biggest heartache. It marched into the semifinals with an 11-0 record and was the favorite to beat Skyridge, but it squandered a three-touchdown lead and lost 34-33.

Jordan also had a lead on Skyridge in the quarterfinals, but couldn’t hold on either, falling 45-43.

Alta lost in the quarterfinals to Springville by a field goal, while Timpview bowed out to Woods Cross by four points in the first round.

All four programs, in addition to the two Region 7 teams who missed the playoffs, Brighton and Cottonwood, are optimistic about even more success this season.

In Kjar’s first season at Corner Canyon last year, he inherited a team that missed the playoffs the year before and lacked much confidence. This year the opposite is true.

“This group now they believe, they saw what we didn’t do last year and they want to finish things off,” said Kjar, whose team returns six starters on offense and defense.

Timpview was second in Region 7 last year, but this season the program is transitioning into a new era under coach Andy Stokes. He spent the past three years coaching at Dixie High School and has no prior connection to Utah County.

Stokes said he’s been welcomed with open arms by the community.

“The community has been awesome, it’s been really supportive. Everything we’ve tried to do they’ve teamed up with us and jumped on the wagon,” said Stokes.

Last year’s Timpview squad was very senior heavy, as Stokes said he only returns four offensive starters and none defensively.

Stokes’ Dixie teams always featured strong offensive teams and that trend should continue at Timpview.

Alta and Jordan both hope to push the front-runners, and depth is a big reason why.

When Alema Te’o took over the Alta program four years ago he had just six seniors on the squad. This season he has 27 seniors, and that depth will bolster the lineup at all positions and limit the number of players going both ways.

“That first group of freshmen is still together and that’s going to be part of our strength is they’ve grown together,” said Te’o. “This is our fourth year here, and we feel like the seniors now have seen it all and they’re better prepared to get themselves mentally ready and emotionally ready too to come together as a team.”

Alta’s offense ranked first in 5A last year and if the defense can close the gap, it should be a dangerous opponent for anyone.

Like Alta, Jordan featured a great offense and an average defense last season. With five defensive starters back, coach Kaleo Teriipaia hopes to have a more efficient group on that side of the ball this season.

“The leadership this year is a lot better than last year. We had a lot of young players starting on defense. All those young kids have matured and will be better this year,” said Teriipaia.

Brighton has missed the playoffs in back-to-back seasons, a trend first-year coach Rafe Maughan hopes to end.

He inherits a team with limited returning varsity experience but he’s optimistic about the season.

“We’re real young, but the response has been amazing. They’re working their tails off, they’re being held accountable, the kids are just doing the right stuff, the right activities, so, for lack of better words they’re respecting the process,” said Maughan.

Cottonwood didn’t win a game last season, but many starters are back from that team as the program tries to claw back to respectability.

Deseret News projections for Region 7 football teams in 2018

(Preseason rankings are based on coaches’ votes)

1. TIMPVIEW: First-year coach Andy Stokes has a solid foundation to build on with three returning starters on the offensive line, Canaan Yarro, Nick Child and Luke Child. The only other returning starter on offense is receiver Rowan Reay. The QB position is still very much up for grabs as the coaching staff is evaluating four potential starters. The defense lacks returning experience, but there’s no shortage of talent. Stokes expects big things from Brian Stone and Cael Richardson at linebacker, while Raider Damuni is an outstanding cornerback in the secondary. 2017 RECORD: 7-3. PLAYOFFS: Lost to Woods Cross 28-24 in first round.

2. ALTA: Indy Hanson shifts from receiver to QB this year, and can beat defenses with his arm and legs. He’ll have a strong backfield mate as Dallin Pan returns at running back. Anchoring the offensive line are returning starters Brock McDermott and Dallin Denning. A pair of receivers, Samisoni Peaua and Daniel Thomason, could emerge as big weapons in the passing game. The defense returns seven starters and should improve from last year’s 29.3 ppg. Brandon Folau is the heart of a strong linebacking corps, while Lutui Maka and Dymente Faamafoe will be handfuls on the defensive line. 2017 RECORD: 6-5. PLAYOFFS: Lost to Springville 20-17 in quarterfinals.

3. CORNER CANYON: Last year’s semifinalists return six starters on offense and six starters on defense. One of the biggest voids to fill is at QB, where Cole Hagen takes over after making a few injury-replacement starters last year. Protecting him will be four returning starters on the O-line, Jonah Strong, Jackson Light, Kingsley Holliday and Ammon Gleason. John Mitchell and Noah Kjar are both big-place receivers expected to have big years. The defense is led by Van Fillinger, Kennan Aiono and Light on the D-line, while Caden Johnson is back at linebacker after leading the team in tackles last season. 2017 RECORD: 11-1. PLAYOFFS: Lost to Skyridge 34-33 in semifinals.

4. JORDAN: Returns three offensive starters from last year, including two of its primary weapons. Receiver Ethan Bolingbroke is back after recording 1,063 yards and eight TDs last year, while RB Jacob Shaver returns after rushing for 840 yards and 16 TDs. Jacob Vinson is the lone returning starter on the offensive line. The defense is led by a pair of standout returning starters at linebacker, Steve Street and Izayah Fawson. Marcus Damuni is a transfer from Laie, Hawaii, and he’s a great linebacker as well that’s getting looks from colleges. 2017 RECORD: 7-5. PLAYOFFS: Lost to Skyridge 45-43 in quarterfinals.

5. BRIGHTON: Leading the way offensively this year for the Bengals is new quarterback Alex Clifford. He appeared in two games last season as a sophomore. Running back MJ Cirillo will be one of the focal points of the offense, with Charles Oliphant anchoring the offensive line. Defensively, Mike Whittington (S) and Cirillo (CB) both got some playing time last season, while Jaxon Johnsen (LB) and Andrew Hysong (CB) will take on a bigger role this season as well. 2017 RECORD: 5-5. PLAYOFFS: Did not qualify.

6. COTTONWOOD: The Colts didn’t win a game last year, but second-year coach Bart Bowen is hoping that improved play on the offensive line and more disciplined team should help the team be more competitive. Anchoring that O-line group are Sammy Duran, Cam Garfield and Etu Mauala. Ammon Sofele could be poised for a strong season at running back. The defense will be led by linebackers Ethan Manu, Kobe Grover and Joseph Madrigal. The Colts allowed 52.8 ppg last season, which ranked last in 5A last year. 2017 RECORD: 0-10. PLAYOFFS: Did not qualify.