PLEASANT GROVE — Blue Haven Foundation's fourth annual Family "Fun" Raiser concert and party will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 28.

The event, which will be held at the Valley Grove parking lot just off I-15 at Exit 275, will feature free music, Culver's custard, a K-9 demonstration team and a firetruck spray down.

The nonprofit Blue Haven Foundation assists surviving family members of law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty.