LEHI — Utahns will get a chance to turn back time during the Utah Renaissance Fair on Friday, Aug. 24, and Saturday, Aug. 25, at Thanksgiving Point’s Electric Park.

The event, which will run from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day, will feature jousting, armored combat, Old World music, educational shows and booths, dancing, games, shopping and a nightly feast.

Tickets to the event are $15 for adults, $12 for students and $8 for children 5 and older. A family pass is $30. Guests who are in costume will receive $2 off a single-admission ticket.

Tickets to the Queen’s VIP Feast are $59.95, which includes one adult general admission ticket, reserved and covered seating for the 6 p.m. joust and a five-course Renaissance feast.

For more information, or to purchase tickets, log on to utahrenfaire.org.