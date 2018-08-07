COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — A hailstorm at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in Colorado Springs, Colorado, left 14 people injured and two zoo animals dead Monday afternoon.

A vulture and a duck both died in the storm.

The storm made national headlines for unleashing softball-sized hail that damaged cars and sent five people to nearby hospitals, according to USA Today.

More than 3,400 people were stranded at the zoo because of the storm.

Nine people suffered treatable injuries and were later released.

About 300 cars were left not drivable because of the storm. Pieces of hail reached up to 4 inches in diameter, a spokesperson from the zoo told USA Today.

“It was hail the size I’ve never seen before,” said Jenny Koch, marketing director of the zoo, to The Denver Post. “Basically chunks of ice.”

People shared photos of the damage on social media.

Visitor Jesse Barkalow said animals and humans scrambled to find cover during the storm. He even took a video of bears running under enclosures to avoid the rain, according to CNN.

"The bears were running around and there was no cover available for them," he said.

Visitor Jesse Barkalow said animals and humans scrambled to find cover during the storm. He even took a video of bears running under enclosures to avoid the rain, according to CNN.

"The bears were running around and there was no cover available for them," he said.

Bears run for cover from the hail at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo. Zoo staff say one turkey vulture and a duck were killed. Originally it was reported two turkey vultures were killed, but our reporter on scene found out one of them was badly injured but survived.

Koch told CNN the zoo would be closed Tuesday to assess the damage.

"We're still trying to figure out the extent of the damage and what needs to be done to reopen," she said.