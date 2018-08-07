PAYSON — The annual Golden Onion Days will run Thursday, Aug. 30, through Monday, Sept. 3, at various venues throughout the city.

The festivities will kick off at 6 p.m. with a free concert at Peteetneet Outdoor Amphitheater, 10 N. 600 East. Gates open at 5 p.m.

Other events over the course of the five-day celebration include basketball and badminton tournaments, a carnival, a baby contest, the mayor’s prayer breakfast, a children’s parade, a Dutch oven cook-off, a talent show, 5K and 10K races, monster truck rides, a grand parade and fireworks.

For a complete schedule of events and entry fees, log on to paysonutah.org.