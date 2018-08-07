SALT LAKE CITY — Reddit fans spotted a "Captain Marvel" Easter egg in “Avengers: Infinity War” that could surely have implications for the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The Easter egg appears during the battle scene in which Cull Obsidian and Ebony Maw visit Earth to attack Tony Stark, Wong and Doctor Strange in a battle for the Time Stone.

The image below shows Cull Obsidian wearing a casual piece of cloth around his belt. The article of clothing appears to be the same colors as “Captain Marvel,” the next Marvel movie due out next year.

The character Captain Marvel was teased at the end of the film in the post-credits scene as a potential ace in the hole to defeat Thanos.

See the image below.

“Of course, it’s unknown if this cloth is directly linked to her, with some theorists positing the villain may have acquired it from her in a past fight,” according to CBR.

The article of clothing could be a coincidence. But “Captain Marvel” will be set in the ’90s, so it’s entirely possible that Obsidian collected the clothing before the events of “Infinity War.”

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige said at Disney’s CineEurope event that Captain Marvel will likely be the new leader of the MCU franchise of films after the next “Avengers.”

He said as much while showing footage from “Captain Marvel” at the event, as I previously reported.

“The footage shown highlighted her (Brie Larson as Carol Danvers) as a character and talked about how she would become the new face and leader of the Marvel Cinematic Universe while talking a little bit about her powers and how powerful of a character she is,” according to MCU Cosmic’s report.