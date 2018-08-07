PROVO — After mothers of two young girls described how he stole their daughters' childhoods when he sexually abused them, an Eagle Mountain man was effectively sentenced to life in prison Tuesday.

Fourth District Judge Derek Pullan told 33-year-old Johnathon Damion Nixon that the trauma he inflicted on three girls under the age of 8 would continue to hurt them as they try to heal.

"You have sexualized them in their infancy to satisfy your own sexual interests," Pullan said. In emotional statements, two of the girls' mothers urged Pullan to ensure Nixon is never released from prison.

"He doesn't deserve a chance to start fresh. Our girls will never start fresh. They're going to live with this for the rest of their lives," the woman said. The Deseret News typically does not identify victims of sexual abuse and is withholding the mother's name to avoid identifying her daughter.

The judge ordered Nixon to a much longer prison term than prosecutors and Nixon's attorney had agreed to as part of a plea bargain, imposing consecutive sentences of at least 25 years to life for each of three convictions for sodomy on a child; and at least 15 years to life for three counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child.

Prosecutors expect that Nixon will remain in prison for 70 years before he is eligible for parole.

Nixon, a registered sex offender, originally was charged with 50 counts of sexually abusing children. In June, he admitted to assaulting one of the girls starting when she was 4 years old and abusing two others, who were 6 and 7 years old at the time.

He told police he would volunteer to host sleepovers for the children but did not tell their parents about his sex-offender status, charges said. He was convicted in 2015 of one count unlawful sexual activity with a minor, a third-degree felony.

Nixon appeared Tuesday with a beard, shackled in a Utah County Jail jumpsuit. Several of the girls' family members attended the hearing and hugged tearfully after the judge issued the sentence.

In June, in exchange for Nixon's guilty pleas to the six first-degree felonies, several other counts of sodomy of a child, aggravated sexual abuse of a child and lewdness involving a child were dismissed.

As part of the plea deal, defense attorney Dustin Parmley and prosecutors agreed on a prison recommendation of at least 25 years and up to life on the child sodomy charges and at least 15 year and up to life on the sexual abuse counts, to run concurrently.

After he was arrested in May for investigation of a few counts of sexually abusing children, he told investigators that he wanted to confess to "multiple sex offenses" against kids, according to jail booking documents. He claimed the girls had flirted with him.

Police then identified the three victims, with abuse of one of the girls starting in 2014.

