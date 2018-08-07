SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for Aug. 7.

Canyons controversy heats up

The Central Wasatch Commission delayed a vote Monday on a resolution that urged a new federal designation of wilderness to move forward, according to the Deseret News.

The designation — called the Central Wasatch National Conservation and Recreation Area Act — “would feature land swaps with the U.S. Forest Service and a trio of ski resorts to protect backcountry land in exchange for development at the resorts' base,” according to the Deseret News.

The action would add 8,000 acres of new wilderness, too.

Residents of the Wasatch canyons worry the designation would bring threats of wildfire closer to them. Others think it would add more people to the area.

Read more.

Elizabeth Warren raises money in Utah

Potential Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren visited Utah earlier this summer and held a fundraiser, according to the Deseret News.

Warren’s fundraiser took place “in an upscale Salt Lake City restaurant during what's been described as a presidential campaign-style swing through the West,” the Deseret News reported.

She reportedly raised about $50,000 in Utah by the end of June.

Many see Warren as a potential front-runner for the 2020 presidential election even though she hasn’t declared she’s running yet.

Read more.

Utah needs highly educated, skilled workers

Utah officials said this week that there’s a need for highly educated and skilled workers in the Beehive State, according to the Deseret News.

Harris Simmons, chairman of the State Board of Regents, spoke at the Utah Legislature Higher Education Strategic Planning Commission Monday, where he said the low amount of highly skilled workers shows people need to learn more skills that will last as the economy evolves.

"I never thought I'd actually find myself doing that. We're a Utah institution and we've always been able to source locally, but we have real shortages of highly needed skills. I could hire cybersecurity people all day long. I know that other companies are the same way. I could keep going down the list," said Simmons, who is chairman, president and chief executive officer of Zions Bancorp.

Read more.

The largest fire in California history

The Mendocino Complex blaze, which has run through much of northern California, became the Golden State’s largest wildfire on record Monday, according to NBC News.

The fire has burned more than 283,000 acres, officials said.

Two fires burning through Lake, Colusa and Mendocino counties came together to form the largest fire.

The fire began on July 27 due to “an ominous high-pressure system that brought hotter, drier and windier weather to the area,” NBC News reported.

Read more.

AROUND THE WEB:

President urged to stop tweeting on Trump Tower meeting [CNN]

"Burn. Kill. Destroy.": Transcript reveals mindset of Florida school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz [CBS News]

Worries mount over drone safety after Venezuela attack [WSJ]

Australia's population to hit 25 million for first time [BBC]

A former cricket star is about to become Pakistan's prime minister. Will he play ball with Trump? [BuzzFeed News]