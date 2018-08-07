SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Senate Majority Whip Stuart Adams, R-Layton, announced in a letter to colleagues Tuesday that he is running for president of the Senate, a post being vacated by retiring Senate President Wayne Niederhauser, R-Sandy.

"The Senate has developed a proud reputation of working in a transparent, collaborative and deliberative way and, if elected president, I am committed to continuing that approach," Adams said in the letter.

Adams, once on Gov. Gary Herbert's shortlist to become lieutenant governor, has served as majority whip for six years. Legislative leaders are selected by caucus votes after the November election.

He is the first candidate to declare he is seeking the top role in the Senate, although Sen. Curt Bramble, R-Provo, has been said to be considering a run. Bramble previously served as the Senate majority leader.

