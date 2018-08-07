Could the Utah Jazz meet the LeBron James-led Los Angeles Lakers in the first round of the playoffs next spring?

Las Vegas NBA win over/unders were released Monday, and both squads are projected at 48.5 wins, putting them tied for fourth in the Western Conference and thus setting up a postseason series.

In discussing the projections on his radio show, Colin Cowherd on Monday used the opportunity to compare the Jazz and Lakers, and let's just say he wasn't kind to Utah, calling out a bunch of Utah players by name over the course of the four-minute segment.

"So let me ask you, in April when the Lakers with LeBron James are facing the Jazz, who are you going to take?," Cowherd asks. "Let me guess. LeBron or Joe Ingles? Go ahead, bro. LeBron or Derrick Favors? Your call, bro. LeBron or Ricky Rubio? It's up to you, bro. LeBron or Donovan Mitchell? LeBron or Grayson Allen?

Oh, my bad, my bad. Utah has a LeBron stopper, Jae Crowder. How could I forget?"

"This narrative that LeBron and the Lakers isn't going to work is absurd. It's going to work because LeBron with a bunch of dudes always works."@ColinCowherd on Vegas setting Lakers O/U at 48.5 wins pic.twitter.com/jSYWHFj9Fv — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) August 6, 2018

Later, Cowherd said Ingles "can't defend a barstool," and Ingles a few hours later posted this tweet:

☕️🤡 — Joe Ingles (@Joeingles7) August 6, 2018

Donovan Mitchell a future Philadelphia 76er?

On Twitter Sunday, an account called "The Other Guys" posted an edited photo of Mitchell in a Philadelphia 76ers uniform and asked, "@spidadmitchell thoughts ??"

Mitchell actually responded to the tweet with one word: "Na (sic)."

Na — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) August 6, 2018

