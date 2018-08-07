Curtis Breitweiser waited an entire season to tell his 9- and 10-year-old baseball players the painful secret that led him to becoming their coach.

Breitweiser also revealed why he had the initials J.D. inscribed on the inside of his ball cap.

On April 21, 2017, J.D. Breitweiser took his own life just before he was about to graduate from Weber State.

“His passing was unbelievably painful and left a huge loss in the hearts of our family,” his father, Curtis Breitweiser, said, noting that his son was an assistant manager at Footlocker and an avid sports fan who loved playing basketball, golf, lacrosse and baseball.

The family decided to do some good with money received at the funeral, so they helped provide shoes to kids in need, locally and abroad.

Breitweiser wanted to do even more, and his wife Caron suggested he do something else with kids. A big baseball fan — he’s been to every Major League stadium in the country — Breitweiser looked into coaching little league baseball.

Though he was too late for that season, his time came around this spring in South Ogden City. Now retired from his insurance career, the timing was perfect.

Courtesy Curtis Breitweiser Curtis Breitweiser shows the inside his ballcap where he wrote his late son J.D.'s name as a tribute.

“I went into this undertaking thinking this could be fun, but also pretty scared. ‘Who is this old guy that wants to coach my team? What if we lose every game? Will he be nice or a tyrant?’ he wondered. “I certainly didn't want it to be a bad experience for them as well as for myself and family.”

Fortunately, it was as good as could be expected under the circumstances.

Breitweiser admits it took some patience and lowering of expectations at first. He hadn’t been around kids that age for a long time.

“I had boys that could hardly throw, catch or hit a baseball,” he recalled. “And some being so scared of being hit would jump out of the batter's box during my wind up in batting practice.”

Coach had a good time giving out the schedule and uniforms for the South Ogden A’s. He gave each player their jersey and hat while telling them they had earned a spot on the team.

Then they went out and earned it for real.

“We practiced like crazy and I could see a lot of improvement,” he said. “I still had no idea what we'd be facing come our first game.

“I told my boys that I only had two rules for playing for me: to have fun and to hustle. And by hustle I explained it simply meant to do their best. They repeated those two things back to me in unison as we stretched and warmed up before every game.”

The season began precariously against the Yankees. The A’s pitcher walked three straight to load the bases and Breitweiser thought, “Oh no, here we go. This is going to get ugly.” The pitcher, however, settled down and struck out the next three batters to escape that situation with no harm done. The A’s went on to win 9-0.

Before the final game, Breitweiser told his players about his secret.

Courtesy Curtis Breitweiser Curtis Breitweiser talks to his South Ogden A's.

"I had dedicated the season to my son J.D. but had not told any of the players or their parents about him or why I was coaching until the end of season team party before our last game," he said. "I didn't want any of my feelings or expectations hanging over our team during the season until the end when I showed them his named written underneath my ball cap."

An undefeated, Hollywood-worthy season was capped by the grand finale of winning the last game in come-from-behind fashion thanks to a three-run walk-off home run.

"It was really a magical season. For the players and their families it was a really good time that I hope they'll always remember," he said. "It couldn't have been anymore rewarding an experience for me. And I very much enjoyed being called Coach."

He even liked the surprise ice-water shower they gave him at the team party.

"I was really proud of the South Ogden A's," he added. "We came together as a team and I think I did OK as their coach."

It was a heck of a way to begin his retirement, no doubt, and a beautiful tribute to his son.

"I still miss J.D. like you can't even imagine," Breitweiser said, "but for a couple of months this summer, it was awesome to be able to spend some time teaching baseball to some minor little leaguers."