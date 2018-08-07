The 2018 high school girls soccer season officially kicks off on Tuesday with 23 games scattered across the state, and the landscape hasn’t changed much since a year ago.

Three of the five No. 1 ranked teams in the Deseret News preseason coaches rankings won state titles last year, while the other two finished second.

Headlining the list of defending champs expected to repeat is American Fork in 6A. The Cavemen only graduated two starters last year’s team that beat Syracuse in the final, and expectations are just as high.

“With nine returning starters we hope to be better then last year. Even though winning a state championship was amazing and a great achievement, these girls aren’t done achieving their goals,” said American Fork coach Derek Dunn.

Syracuse was close behind in the preseason coaches voting as it begins the year No. 2 after last year’s runner-up finish.

In 5A last year Maple Mountain beat Timpanogos in a shootout to claim the title, but they’ve flipped places in the preseason rankings.

Natalyn Lewis is returning to the sidelines to coach the T-Wolves after a multi-year hiatus.

In 4A Bonneville begins the season ranked No. 1 ahead of Sky View, even though it was the Bobcats that won the state title last year with a 2-0 win in the final.

In 3A, defending state champ Morgan begins the season ranked No. 1 ahead of Manti.

Rowland Hall and Waterford dominated 2A last year, and that figures to be the case again with Rowland Hall claiming the top spot ahead of Waterford in the preseason rankings.

Class 6A

American Fork (19-1-0)

Syracuse (17-3-0)

Lone Peak (10-8-0)

Herriman (12-5-0)

Layton (11-7-1)

Class 5A

Timpanogos (13-2-3)

Maple Mountain (10-2-5)

Timpview (14-3-1)

Corner Canyon (14-3-0)

Skyline (13-3-2)

Class 4A

Bonneville (13-3-4)

Sky View (15-2-2)

Snow Canyon (11-4-3)

Dixie (8-5-3)

Spanish Fork (14-2-1)

Class 3A

Morgan (15-5-0)

Manti (15-2-2)

Judge Memorial (9-6-2)

Grantsville (10-5-1)

Delta (13-3-2)

Class 2A