Note: South Summit finished with a 12-0 overall record in 2017 and was first in 2A North with a 5-0 record. It beat Beaver 38-10 in the 2A championship.

South Summit 2017 Offensive and Defensive Stats

KAMAS — What can South Summit possibly do for an encore after such a remarkable season in 2017? After all, it enjoyed an undefeated state championship season and won by an average of 35 points.

Duplicating the feat would be awesome, but the Wildcats know it won’t be easy. Last year’s squad was very deep and loaded with seniors who were driven to avenge losses in the state championship the previous two seasons.

That same type of motivation isn’t there after last year’s success, but coach Mike Grajek doesn’t expect a drop-off. His team returns three offensive starters from last season — including quarterback Kael Atkinson — while the defense also returns three starters.

Bruce Mitchell is a returning starter on both sides of the ball, and he might be the best player in 2A as he recently committed to BYU as a defensive lineman.

Jared Dansie and Hagen Miles also return after playing key roles on last year's team as juniors.

As important as those few returning seniors are, South Summit’s success of advancing to the state title game the past five years has always hinged on depth within the program and that’s no different this year.

“I remind these guys all the time they were fortunate to play with those seniors last year, and a handful of them even as sophomores. I remind them that they have to be accepting of these juniors just like the seniors were with them last year. They’re going to be a part of this as well,” said Grajek.

South Summit was dynamite offensively last season as Atkinson passed for 3,155 yards spreading the ball around to three terrific targets. Only one of those players returns — Dansie — and Grajek said it’s important that his team establish a run-first mentality knowing the passing game can’t expect to air it out virtually at will again.

South Summit Wildcats at a glance

Coach: Mike Grajek is entering his third season as head coach at South Summit after posting a 22-2 record in his first two years. He’s been a head coach on two previous occasions in Utah. He was the head coach at Milford in 1993 when the school won the 1A title, and then he coached three years at Morgan from 1994 to 1996 compiling a 20-10 record. His overall head coaching record is 49-15 in five total years.

South Summit Offensive Snapshot

Offensive coordinator: Mike Grajek

2017 offensive production: 45.3 ppg (1st in 2A)

3 returning starters

Spread offense

Key offensive returning starters

Kael Atkinson (QB): Completed 223 of 329 passes for 3,155 yards and 42 touchdowns. He also rushed for 541 yards and seven TDs.

Completed 223 of 329 passes for 3,155 yards and 42 touchdowns. He also rushed for 541 yards and seven TDs. Jared Dansie (RB): Rushed for 957 yards and 10 TDs while also catching 705 yards and eight TDs.

Returning offensive starters

Kael Atkinson (QB)

Jared Dansie (RB)

Bruce Mitchell (LT)

Offensive newcomers to watch

Drew Howard (OL)

Tucker Black (OL)

Zane Howick (OL)

Cooper Loftus (OL)

Bridger Prescott (OL)

Hagen Miles (RB)

McCall Rose (WR/RB)

Braden Lundgreen (WR/RB)

Wesley Jensen (WR)

Cam Sargent (WR)

Jayce Crystal (WR)

Coach Grajek comments on QB Kael Atkinson:

“I expect him to be the leader that he is. Things are going to be a little different. Teams had to cover a lot of weapons last year. The guys who are taking their place have gotten better and better every week this summer and I anticipate teams having to stop more than just Kael.”

Coach Grajek comments on Bruce Mitchell anchoring the O-line:

“He was a great leader last year even as an underclassman. Being an early commit to BYU, the kids can see he’s earned that offer because he lives in the weight room and he works out all the time. When Bruce is saying we need to work, he leads by example.”

Coach Grajek comments on RB Jared Dansie:

“He’s the guy that everyone is going to be keying. He’ll come out of the backfield, he’ll be at wideout, he’ll be at slot. Teams are going to have to find him on the field.”

Keys for Offensive Success in 2018:

With only one offensive lineman returning, the priority heading into the season is making sure the new starters understand their role — specifically when it comes to run blocking. Only one receiver who made legitimate varsity contributions is back from last season, and those are big voids to fill for a team that passed 338 times. The talent is definitely there to be successful running and passing the ball, but to win a third straight state title those players need to have the same tenacity.

South Summit Defensive Snapshot

Defensive coordinator: Jon Snyder

2017 defensive production: 10.8 ppg (1st in 2A)

3 returning starters

4-4 defense

Key defensive returning starters

Bruce Mitchell (DL): Helped anchor the D-line last year, and he recently received an offer from BYU’s defensive coaches

Helped anchor the D-line last year, and he recently received an offer from BYU’s defensive coaches Hagen Miles (LB): Was one of South Summit’s top tacklers at linebacker

Returning defensive starters

Hagen Miles (MLB)

Bruce Mitchell (DT)

Drew Howard (DE/LB)

Defensive newcomers to watch

Conner Clegg (DE)

Shaffer Myers (DE)

Jacob Williams (DT)

McCall Rose (LB)

Landon Nunerviller (LB)

Dillon Crawford (LB)

Jed Lee (S)

Frank Matheson (CB)

Jack Stubbs (CB)

Coach Grajek comments on LB Hagen Miles:

“He’s started for us for two years, been to two state championships games. He’s our anchor.”

Coach Grajek comments on developing D-line strength:

“Last year as good as we were our strength I felt was our depth. You've got to be deep through 12 games. You’ve got to make it to the end. It doesn’t do you any good to have five starters got boh way ways if they’re not playing Weeks 10, 11 and 12. We’re really trying to find guys so we can be in that marathon race again and not get hurt.”

Coach Grajek comments on young secondary with no returning starters:

“It’s a good group. They did great at 7 on 7, and I know that’s not 11 on 11, but we played against some great competition this summer and they did great. They’re learning, they’re getting better and they’re working hard this summer. I think a lot more teams are throwing the ball a little bit more so that’s tough duty on those guys.”

Keys for Defensive Success in 2018:

Teams had a very difficult time throwing the ball on South Summit last year, and a big reason why was a very strong secondary. Every one of those defensive backs graduated. Plugging those holes is the biggest unknown heading into the season because the coaching has a pretty good idea what they have in the box with some outstanding returning starters on the defensive line and at linebacker.

Coaches preseason 2A North straw poll: First

Deseret News 2A North prediction: First

Key Region Game: vs. Millard, Oct. 5 (Week 8)

Bottom line: Even though South Summit heads into the season with only a handful of returning starters, it is still far and away the front-runner to repeat as state champion. South Summit’s success over the past decade has created a football culture at the school, and with it has led to tremendous depth within the program. Depth helps programs reload instead of rebuild, and that’s the position South Summit appears to be in heading into the 2018 season. It’s doubtful this year’s team will win every game by five touchdowns again, but perfection is certainly possible.

2018 Schedule

Aug. 17 — SAN JUAN, 5:30 p.m.

Aug. 24 — at Morgan, 7 p.m.

Aug. 31 — PARK CITY, 7 p.m.

Sept. 7 — at Beaver, 7 p.m.

Sept. 14 — AMERICAN LEADERSHIP, 7 p.m.

Sept. 21 — GUNNISON, 7 p.m.

Sept. 28 — at Delta, 7 p.m.

Oct. 5 — MILLARD, 7 p.m.

Oct. 12 — at North Summit, 7 p.m.

Felt’s Facts for South Summit High School

All-time record: 384-331-8 (80 years)

Region championships: 11 (1925, 1971, 1972, 1973, 1974, 2000, 2009 co, 2013 co, 2014, 2015, 2017)

Playoff appearances: 41

Current playoff appearance streak: 9 (2009-2017)

All-time playoff record: 54-34

State championships: 7 (1977, 1978, 1984, 1988, 2013, 2014, 2017)

State championship record: 7-9

Most played rivalry: 88 meetings with North Summit dating back to 1942. North Summit leads 46-38-4.

Felt’s Factoid(s): Wildcat Blake Marchant set a state record for blocked kicks in a game — three — when he blocked two punts and a PAT to help the Wildcats win the 1977 Class 1A championship over Beaver. Curtis McEntire established another state record by booting 17 field goals during the 1999 season.

...

Last 5

2017 — 12-0 (5-0 in 2A North - 2A Champions)

2016 — 10-2 (4-1 in 2A North - 2A Runner-up)

2015 — 11-1 (5-1 in 2A North - 2A Runner-up)

2014 — 11-1 (6-0 in 2A North - 2A Champions)

2013 — 11-1 (5-1 in 2A North - 2A Champions)

...

South Summit coaching history

2016-current — Mike Grajek (22-2)

2015 — Aaron Tillett (11-1)

2005-2014 — Jerry Parker (80-33)

1997-2005 — Garry Walker (52-55)

1995-1996 — Tom Crittenden (1-17)

1992-1994 — Jerry Parker (13-17)

1975-1991 — Tom Crittenden (113-62)

1972-1974 — Roy Ritchins (14-18)

1970-1971 — Unknown (10-8)

1969 — Doug Toole (4-4)

1967-1968 — Roy Ritchins (5-13)

1958-1966 — Unknown (25-35-1)

1952-1957 — Hue Jewkes (23-16-2)

1913-1951 — Unknown (13-58-2)

.....

Deseret News MVPs the past 10 years

2017 — Kael Atkinson, QB

2014 — Ty Jones, QB

2013 — Colby Averett, RB/LB

Deseret News First Team all-staters the past 10 years

2017 — Cole Georgi, DB

2017 — Wyatt McNeil, DL

2017 — Porter Fox, DL

2017 — Jaxon Sargent, OL

2017 — Keegan Stracher, WR

2017 — Parker Grajek, WR

2017 — Jared Dansie, RB

2016 — Nick Beasley, QB

2016 — Parker Grajek, WR/DB

2016 — Broughton Flygare, OL/DL

2016 — Jaxson Sargent, OL/LB

2016 — Trey Hatch, K

2015 — Isaac Tillett, RB/DB

2015 — Porter Fitzgerald, RB/LB

2015 — Skyler McCormick, OL/DL

2014 — Colby Averett, RB/LB

2014 — Bracken Santos, RB/LB

2014 — Isaac Tillett, RB/KR

2014 — Hunter Angel, OL/DL

2014 — Daxton Hansen, LB

2013 — Ty Jones, QB

2013 — Brad Richins, OL/DE

2013 — Hunter Angell, OL/LB

2012 — Hayden Packard, RB/DB

2012 — Jay Reidhead, RB/LB

2012 — Brad Richins, OL/DE

2011 — Bonner Mitchell, OL/DL

2011 — Lucas Rydalch, OL/DL

2010 — Parker Anderson, QB/DB

2010 — Cody Angell, OL/DL

2010 — Chance Field, OL/LB

2010 — Levi Thompson, RB/LB

2010 — Trevor Rydalch, Specialist

2009 — Judd Rydalch, TE/DE

2009 — Trevor Rydalch, Specialist

2009 — Trevor Lewis, QB

2009 — Levi Thompson, RB/LB

To view second team and honorable mention all-staters through the years, check out the Deseret News All-State Archives.