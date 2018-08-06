Note: Morgan finished with a 9-3 overall record in 2017 and was first in 3A North with a 5-0 record. It lost to Juan Diego 45-20 in the 3A championship.

Morgan 2017 Offensive and Defensive Stats

MORGAN — No, Morgan’s football program hasn’t been bumped up a classification this season, it only looks that way.

Buoyed by a junior class that includes 45 athletes, Morgan has a ton of football players on the team this season, and its sideline will resemble that of a 5A or 4A team this season.

“We’ve got a group of juniors who can all play and there’s about 45 of them, by far the biggest and best-talented class I’ve had, so I’m excited about that,” said Morgan coach Kovi Christiansen, whose son Karson is one of those 45 juniors.

For the second straight year, Morgan will platoon its offenses and defenses. In fact, it has enough depth it will be able to run separate offensive and defensive practices this season.

The arrival of that huge class as sophomores last season prompted Morgan’s coaching staff to make a bold switch from a Double Wing-T offense to a spread offense. Christiansen and his offensive coordinator John Millward had tinkered with the idea of the offense switch for several years, and they figured timing it with the arrival of that large, athletic class made the most sense.

Not surprisingly, there were some early struggles.

“First few weeks last year we took some lumps, it was a complete style change from where we had been,” said Christiansen, whose team started last season with a 2-2 record with blowout losses against South Summit and Bear River.

Things started to click from there as Morgan won seven straight to advance to the championship game. It ended up losing to Juan Diego in that title game 45-20.

“We were all excited by the season, but not satisfied. It leaves a taste in your mouth that you want to get back there and you want to clean up anything that you can clean up that might make the outcome a little different. These guys are excited about maybe hoisting that trophy at the end of the year,” said Christiansen. “They’re going to do everything possible to get back and have a better outcome.”

With seven returning starters defensively, that side of the ball will likely be the catalyst for Morgan this season, especially early. Morgan’s offense only has three starters back this year, which could lead to another slow start to the season.

Morgan Trojans at a glance

Coach: Kovi Christiansen is entering his 12th season as head coach at Morgan High School. He’s compiled a 87-41 record during the previous 11 seasons. He’s a graduate of Lovell High School in Wyoming.

Morgan Offensive Snapshot

Offensive coordinator: John Millward

2017 offensive production: 28.7 ppg (4th in 3A)

3 returning starters

Spread offense

Key offensive returning starters

Tyson Hurd (WR): Was one of the top receivers in 3A last year as he caught 63 passes for 829 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Ryker Keele (OL): Started on the offensive line as a freshman last season, and he's the only O-line starter back this year.

Returning offensive starters

Offensive newcomers to watch

Coach Christiansen comments on lone O-line returning starter, sophomore Ryker Keele:

“Last year he was kind of a deer in the headlights at the beginning of the year until he got a little more comfortable. He’s still a little hesitant to tell a junior or senior going on, he just goes about his work.”

Coach Christiansen comments on new QB Carter Thackeray:

“He had a really good JV year last year and threw it really well. Got in a few varsity games and threw some pretty good balls. He’s got a next-level arm. He throws a nice ball, he can throw a hard ball, he’s got touch. He’s not real fleet of foot though.”

Coach Christiansen comments on OL importance:

“Kids sometimes think it’s not a good block unless the kid is off their feet and on the back on the ground, but in the spread if you just get in somebody’s way a lot of times you can break big ones.”

Keys for Offensive Success in 2018:

Morgan only returns three starters back offensively, but nobody is worried about the lack of experience. The offense will eventually figure it out and probably be one of 3A’s best, but how quickly that happens will depend largely on how the four new offensive linemen settle into their roles and then the chemistry between new quarterback Carter Thackeray and his receivers.

Morgan Defensive Snapshot

Defensive coordinator: Jared Barlow

2017 defensive production: 24.4 ppg (6th in 3A)

7 returning starters

4-3 defense

Key defensive returning starters

Jameson Burraston (DL): Was second on the team a year ago with 45 tackles in addition to his four sacks.

Was second on the team a year ago with 45 tackles in addition to his four sacks. Colten Hansen (LB): Anchored the middle of Morgan’s defense last year and finished with 48 tackles.

Returning defensive starters

Defensive newcomers to watch

Coach Christiansen comments on platooning defense:

“I thought that was the biggest difference for us last year is being able to have kids go both ways. We saw kids at 100 percent a lot longer than we did in the past. Sometimes in the fourth quarter we’d wear down cause we had kids playing both ways all the time. That helped us last year beat some teams that I don’t know if we would’ve beaten if we hadn’t been platooning.”

Coach Christiansen comments on returning three starters in the secondary:

“I love how much experience we have there and I also love our depth. There’s quite a lot of kids who can roll in and out of there.”

Coach Christiansen comments on defensive expectations:

“I expect them to get better, they were pretty good last year but there’s a lot of room to improve with physicality. Just understanding assignments and how to tackle better. All the little things that make a defense better.”

Keys for Defensive Success in 2018:

Despite seven returning starters defensively, Christiansen said it’s important his returning guys stay aggressive and hungry, and avoid complacency. To help with that he’s going to challenge them to get an “x” amount of three and outs every game depending on the opponent. Realistically, there’s no reason Morgan should get overconfident defensively. It only ranked sixth in 3A a year ago allowing 24.4 ppg, and it will need to be better in the big games to try and take that next step.

Coaches preseason 3A North straw poll: First

Deseret News 3A North prediction: First

Key Region Game: vs. Grantsville, Sept. 14 (Week 5)

Bottom line: Morgan should be very, very good this season, and definitely has the potential of dethroning three-time state champion Juan Diego to claim its first state title since 1997. At the end of the day, Morgan will still be relying on a ton of juniors this season and they’ll need to raise their level in the big games — particularly a potential rematch with Juan Diego.

2018 Schedule

Aug. 17 — at Grand, 7 p.m.

Aug. 24 — SOUTH SUMMIT, 7 p.m.

Aug. 31 — at Ben Lomond, 7 p.m.

Sept. 7 — at Bear River, 7 p.m.

Sept. 14 — GRANTSVILLE, 7 p.m.

Sept. 21 — JUDGE MEMORIAL, 7 p.m.

Sept. 28 — EMERY, 7 p.m.

Oct. 5 — at Carbon, 7 p.m.

Oct. 12 — at Union, 7 p.m.

Felt’s Facts for Morgan High School

All-time record: 466-334-22 (90 years)

Region championships: 23 (1930 co, 1935, 1939, 1940, 1946, 1947, 1975 co, 1976, 1977 co, 1979, 1980, 1983, 1989, 1991 co, 1992, 1993, 1996, 1997, 2000, 2005 co, 2008, 2016, 2017)

Playoff appearances: 50

Current playoff appearance streak: 23 (1995-2017)

All-time playoff record: 53-44

State championships: 6 (1940, 1977, 1979, 1983, 1993, 1997)

State championship record: 6-6

Most played rivalry: 83 meetings with Wasatch dating back to 1928. Wasatch leads 50-31-2.

Felt’s Factoid(s): Morgan holds the single-game sack record (tied with Weber) of 15, set in 1972 against Grantsville. ... Trojan Jordan Wamsley returned five kickoffs for TDs in 2009 to set a state season record (tied with San Juan’s Jens Wilson). … Trojan Kenny Adams set the single-game tackle record, 36, in 1993 and the unassisted tackle record, 20, in the same game.

Last 5

2017 — 9-3 (5-0 in 3A North – 3A Runner-up)

2016 — 8-4 (5-0 in 3A North – 3A Semifinals)

2015 — 10-3 (4-1 in 3A North – 3A Runner-up)

2014 — 6-4 (3-2 in 3A North – 3A Quarterfinals)

2013 — 9-3 (4-1 in 3A North – 3A Semifinals)

Morgan coaching history

2007-current — Kovi Christiansen (87-41)

1997-2006 — Renn Hoopes (81-33)

1994-1996 — Mike Grajek (19-10)

1990-1993 — Blaine Monkres (32-9)

1988-1989 — Steve Coburn (13-6)

1985-1987 — Jan Smith (113-59-1)

1984 — Dave Christiansen (5-4)

1972-1983 — Jan Smith (113-59-1)

1971 — Richard Rodak (3-6-1)

1969-1970 — Brent Thorne (9-11)

1967-1968 — Joe Dilworth (11-7-1)

1962-1966 — Bob Wilson (15-24)

1961 — Bob Wilson/Don Johnson (2-6)

1958-1960 — Don Johnson/Don Guest (7-11-1)

1957 — Jack Raymond (0-6)

1950-1956 — Kent Murdock (12-19-1)

1949 — Tally Stevens (3-3-1)

1947-1948 — Garth Bellston (10-3-4)

1946 — Francis Porter (5-4-1)

1941-1945 — Fred Bohman (8-22-1)

1939-1940 — Bill Cowley (10-2-2)

1929-1938 — Wes Schwab (19-24-3)

1928 — I.L. Peterson (1-2-1)

Deseret News First Team all-staters the past 10 years

2017 — Jay Carrigan, CB

2017 — Chase Trussell, LB

2017 — Dillon Petty, OL

2017 — Tyson Hurd, WR

2016 — Austin Francis, RB

2016 — Hunter Beddoes, OL

2016 — Cade Moore, DE

2016 — Conley Breshears, LB

2015 — Spencer Larsen, RB

2015 — Wyatt Ekblad, DL

2015 — Jared Fry, DB

2015 — Dallen Calder, K

2014 — Bridger Streadbeck, TE

2014 — Wyatt Ekblad, DL

2014 — Nick Porter, DB

2013 — Kade Carrigan, RB

2013 — Kyle Stapley, OL

2012 — Lantzen Toomer, Specialist

2011 — Boston Saunders, DL

2010 — Tad Sargent, RB

2009 — Jordan Wamsley, SP

2008 — Jake Kinsey, DB

2008 — Chad Crossley, OL

To view second team and honorable mention all-staters through the years, check out the Deseret News All-State Archives.