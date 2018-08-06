PAROWAN, Iron County — An officer-involved shooting in June has been found not justified, but the officer who shot a woman in the leg during a suspected robbery will not face criminal charges, according to the Iron County Attorney.

On June 28, officers received calls about a woman and a man "actively burglarizing vehicles" at the Parowan Travel America, near 1150 N. 100 West, according to the Iron County Sheriff's Office.

Warning: Video may be disturbing to some viewers.

When officers approached and started talking to the pair, the woman, who had a screwdriver in her hand, "made a threatening move towards the officers," police said.

Enoch City Police Cpl. Jeremy Dunn then fired three shots, hitting the woman in the leg. She survived.

Iron County Sheriff's Office Ivonne Casimiro

"Even though the shooting was not legally justified, the state would not be able to prove the requisite criminal intent for a criminal charge," Iron County Attorney Scott Garrett wrote in a letter regarding investigation into the incident.

Following the incident, Ivonne Casimiro, 29, of Las Vegas, was charged in 5th Distinct Court with assault on an officer and having a stolen vehicle, second-degree felonies; two counts of vehicle burglary, a class A misdemeanor; and interfering with an arrest, a class B misdemeanor. Her next hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.

She remains in custody in Iron County Jail.

