Glen Tuckett has seen just about everything in his 90 years on the planet with his great interest in sports.

The former BYU athletic director and College Baseball Hall of Fame baseball coach had the thrill of a lifetime when he went to Cooperstown and witnessed his former pitcher Jack Morris being inducted into Baseball's Hall of Fame.

AP National Baseball Hall of Fame inductee Jack Morris is introduced during an induction ceremony at the Clark Sports Center on Sunday, July 29, 2018, in Cooperstown, N.Y. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink)

But even that may have been superseded in a way last Saturday when Tuckett tuned into ESPN and watched his granddaughter, Tyler Mooring, go 3-for-3 and pitch most of the winning game in leading Santa Clara (St. George, Utah) over Texas in the World Series championship game for girls 12-15, an event that brought teams from all over the world to Kirkland, Washington.

Snow Canyon Little League won the Junior League Softball World Series!

🔗: https://t.co/8qGxhgHeLy

🎥: https://t.co/hjgvvJZUPa pic.twitter.com/u3RYfYJ2xH — Little League (@LittleLeague) August 4, 2018

"It may be worth a note," said Tuckett with a chuckle Saturday evening.

Yeah, coach, I'd take that kind of week any time.