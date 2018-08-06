Glen Tuckett has seen just about everything in his 90 years on the planet with his great interest in sports.Comment on this story
The former BYU athletic director and College Baseball Hall of Fame baseball coach had the thrill of a lifetime when he went to Cooperstown and witnessed his former pitcher Jack Morris being inducted into Baseball's Hall of Fame.
But even that may have been superseded in a way last Saturday when Tuckett tuned into ESPN and watched his granddaughter, Tyler Mooring, go 3-for-3 and pitch most of the winning game in leading Santa Clara (St. George, Utah) over Texas in the World Series championship game for girls 12-15, an event that brought teams from all over the world to Kirkland, Washington.
"It may be worth a note," said Tuckett with a chuckle Saturday evening.
Yeah, coach, I'd take that kind of week any time.