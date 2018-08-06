FAIRVIEW, Sanpete County — A fire that ignited Monday afternoon has prompted evacuations in an area of Sanpete County.

Residents of Blackhawk Estates in Fairview, Sanpete County, were evacuated late Monday afternoon, according to Sanpete County Sheriff's Office. The blaze has been named the Hill Top Fire.

Details about the fire, including acreage or cause, were not immediately released.

Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox, a resident of Fairview, took to Twitter to share updates about the fire. "This one is close to home for me," he wrote.

"(Also, I'm gonna need a change of clothes)," he later said.

Throughout the summer, Cox has voiced his support for victims of wildfires around the state and commented on fires burning near his home.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.