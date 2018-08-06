SALT LAKE CITY — "Waitress," the Tony-nominated musical, is coming to Salt Lake City in September and the director is looking for two young girls to play the role of Lulu.

The role of Lulu is cast locally during each tour stop. Two girls will share the role and split the week's eight performances, doing four each.

Based on the 2007 Keri Russell film of the same name, "Waitress" follows Jenna, a young woman with a passion for making pies stuck in a loveless marriage. She tries to break free from her insecurities and build a new life, and a key part of that new life is her daughter, Lulu.

According to a press release, "The character of 'Lulu' is a sweet and carefree 4 to 5-year-old who appears in the production’s finale scene."

Want your child to give it a shot? Here are the audition details:

Where: Eccles Theater's Regent Street Black Box (located on Regent Street behind the Eccles Theater)

When: Wednesday, Aug. 8, 10 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m.

Details: Applicants will be received on a first-come, first-served basis, limited to the first 60 applicants. Individuals can apply as well as sets of twins or siblings.

Young girls that qualify should be shorter than 4 feet 2 inches and younger than 5 years and 3 months. Current headshots and resumes are optional, but if applicants have them, they should bring them.

Each child will be required to read aloud two lines from the musical.

"Waitress" was created by a star-studded all-female team — Grammy, Tony and Emmy-nominee Sara Bareilles (“Love Song,” “Brave”) wrote the lyrics and music, well-known screenwriter Jessie Nelson (“I Am Sam”) wrote the book, and Tony Award-winner Diane Paulus (“Finding Neverland,” “Pippin,” “Hair”) is the director.

The musical will play at the Eccles Theater from Sept. 25-30. Tickets are available at artsaltlake.org