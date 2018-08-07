Hey, what's this going on with the fires in American Fork Canyon? Apparently, they started from a campfire. It's absolutely not worth it to have any fires in the canyons in these very hot and very dry times. Drive through, but no camping overnight and no campfires anywhere. Otherwise, we could end up with the old, dry trees in a fire like what happened just east of Alpine in 2000. It isn't worth it.

One of my uncles, after coming home from a western Pacific island, went to school at Utah State, got his degree in forestry and went home to the mountains east/northeast to fight fires. When he went up the mountains with his wife, who was addicted to smoking cigarettes, and if he ever saw her toss one out her window, he'd slam on the brakes, go around and find that cigarette and stamp it out. He was tired of fighting fires caused by careless people.

Thomas Carey

Alpine