In reply to Stewart Epstein’s letter, “Disappointed with the Democratic Party” (Aug. 5), I urge him to look at all of the Democratic candidates running for the House of Representatives, not to mention the wonderful contenders in many local races. Lee Castillo (1st Congressional District), Shireen Ghorbani (CD2) and James Singer (CD3) are all regular people, like my wife and many of this paper’s readers. They are warm, loving and caring people who have had their own share of struggles. The only traditional politician in the group is Ben McAdams (CD4), but even he has gone to great lengths to spend time with the homeless population in an effort to understand the issues that affect them.

The author has it backwards. The Republicans in Congress are taking active steps to help the ultra-privileged by trying to undercut our health care and giving them tremendous tax cuts. No Democrat voted for the repeal of health care for millions or huge tax cuts for the few.

By contrast, there is a wave of regular people stepping up to run for office in the Democratic Party all across the country who want to get money out of politics and work to make life better for all of us. Instead of criticizing the Democratic Party, these people are making big sacrifices and putting themselves out there to try to help regular people and help the country.

If anyone can’t find good Democratic candidates, then they’re not looking. Maybe Mr. Epstein should start looking to the future and the present instead of the past.

Will Richter

Millcreek