Note: Richfield finished with a 6-5 overall record in 2017 and was fourth in 3A South with a 2-3 record. It lost to Morgan 27-13 in the 3A quarterfinals.

Richfield 2017 Offensive and Defensive Stats

RICHFIELD — With a desire to get back into being a head football coach after seven years, Jason Hitchens wanted a change of scenery at the same time. That desire to move from Southern California to Richfield could be a huge boost to the Wildcat football program.

Hitchens was hired earlier this summer as Richfield’s new football coach, and he brings a strong resume that includes a 71-33-2 record during nine combined years as a head coach at St. Margaret’s, El Modena and Corona Del Mar from 1998 to 2011.

At St. Margaret’s he led the school to its first CIF state title in school history.

At Richfield, he’s taking over a program that hasn’t won a state title since 1984 and hasn’t advanced past the quarterfinals in 30 years dating back to 1988.

Hitchens knows the history of modest results over the past decades at Richfield, but hopes with patience and hard work by all parties that more consistent success can come.

“I approach them the same regardless of the program. I’ve kind of stepped in and many ways rebuilt three different programs up to this particular time. The formula I’ve used up to this point has been relatively successful,” said Hitchens. “One of the necessities is getting the players early on to believe and buy into your philosophy and the direction you’re trying to guide them in and lead them in.”

That’s been a bit tricky to establish with limited time this summer. He didn’t meet Richfield’s players until June 25, and then he didn’t officially move to Utah with his family until July 21.

With just a few weeks in pads to really assess his new players, Hitchens said he’ll rely heavily on the holdover assistant coaches at Richfield to help with evaluations. He’ll also approach the season with an open mind both offensively and defensively.

Hitchens is an offensive coordinator who likes to run a spread offense, but there are many varieties out of that formation and he’s curious to see what approach fits his personnel best.

“I think you’re doing yourself a disservice if you come in and just right away say ‘I’m going to do this, I’m going to do that.’ You come in with the idea that I’d like to do this these things based upon the talent that we have,” said Hitchens.

Richfield went 6-5 last season after a 1-9 record the year before. The players raised the expectations and now things only get more difficult.

“Getting (six wins) is a little bit easier when people aren’t expecting it. Coming back the next year when people are expecting it, you’ve kind of got to realize it’s going to take a little more on the part of the players, and the coaches, to push beyond those six wins. You can’t be a champion of mediocrity,” said Hitchens.

Richfield Wildcats at a glance

Coach: Jason Hitchens is entering his first season as head coach at Richfield. He has nine years of head coaching experience in California at St. Margaret’s, El Modena and Corona Del Mar from 1998 to 2001. His career record is 71-33-2. He hasn’t been a head coach for seven season. He’s a graduate of Dinuba High School in California.

Richfield Offensive Snapshot

Offensive coordinator: Jason Hitchens

2017 offensive production: 17.5 ppg (9th in 3A)

5 returning starters

Spread offense

Key offensive returning starters

Emmitt Hafen (QB): As a junior last year he passed for 1,190 yards and nine TDs and rushed for 831 yards and 11 TDs.

Jordan Anderson (WR): Caught 13 passes for 252 yards and one touchdown

Returning offensive starters

Offensive newcomers to watch

Nate Winters (WR)

Coach Hitchens comments on QB Emmitt Hafen:

“He’s started on and off since he was a freshman. Good athlete, good arm, has a high football IQ. He’s good with the football whether he’s throwing it or running it, so we need to find a way to maximize his talents but at the same time can’t be one dimensional.”

Assistant coach Nate Blackner comments on running back Jordan Anderson:

“Last year he played more of a wideout, and this year I think you’re going to see him more in a position to get the ball in his hands, put him in the backfield, motion sweep. We need to get him in open field.”

Assistant coach Nate Blackner comments on offensive line:

“We feel pretty good about that group. We have some young kids that are coming in so it will be interesting to see how they step up to the varsity level. We’re positive about it. We just don’t have a lot of depth there compared to last year.”

Keys for Offensive Success in 2018:

Richfield’s offense ranked ninth out of 12 teams last season, and finding a way to be more explosive offensively is a huge priority to truly be competitive in 3A. With new coach Hitchens not joining the team until July, that offense could be at a disadvantage compared to all the other programs in 3A. How quickly the players figure out the new schemes will determine whether or not Richfield competes for a playoff spot.

Richfield Defensive Snapshot

Defensive coordinator: Brett Poulson

2017 defensive production: 16.5 ppg (2nd in 3A)

6 returning starters

4-3 defense

Key defensive returning starters

Brittyn Riddle (LB): Finished third on the team in tackles as a sophomore last season with 70.

Wyatt Blackner (LB): A sophomore last season he finished second on the team with 82 tackles.

Returning defensive starters

Wyatt Blackner (LB)

Brittyn Riddle (LB)

Dallin Sorensen (DT)

Jordan Anderson (DB) – might only play offense

Ian Bate (DB) – might only play offense

Cade Jensen (DL) – might only play offense

Assistant coach Nate Blackner comments on linebacker Wyatt Blackner:

“He’s got a great read on the ball. He’s not a big kid, but he’s smart and has a good read.”

Assistant coach Nate Blackner comments on platooning:

“Jason’s philosophy is to try and play 22 kids, and that’s yet to be see what will happen. There are some kids on the other side of the ball that right now hopefully we don’t have to use them as much on defense as we did last year. Last year there were a lot of kids who were playing both ways. The advantage it gives is it’s giving some of those younger kids the chance to develop and see where they’re at. Rather than jumping right in and giving all the reps to those older kids that have already proven themselves in that spot let’s spread it out and bring in some of those younger kids.”

Assistant coach Nate Blackner comments on building defensive depth:

“There are several sophomores that we’re looking at and we hope to see them step up to some spots, but we’ll see what the next couple weeks brings.”

Keys for Defensive Success in 2018:

Richfield was a pretty strong defensive team last season only allowing 16.5 ppg, and with six returning starters back from that group there’s reason for increased expectations. With that said, coach Hitchens hopes to platoon his players and that would mean several of those defensive starters last season will just focus on offense. That will test the defensive depth of his team, but it’s a long-term commitment that will benefit the program each season.

Coaches preseason 3A South straw poll: Sixth

Deseret News 3A South prediction: Sixth

Key Region Game: at North Sanpete, Sept. 28 (Week 7)

Bottom line: Richfield is not a football school, and hasn’t been for three decades. New coach Jason Hitchens knows he isn’t going to change that overnight, or maybe ever. He does, however, have a track record of turning around a few programs in California during his previous head coaching stints. If he can get the same buzz going in Richfield, it’s a school that traditionally has good athletes and if he can tap into that resource more consistent wins in the playoffs could follow.

2018 Schedule

Aug. 17 — at Emery, 7 p.m.

Aug. 24 — at South Sevier, 7 p.m.

Aug. 31 — KANAB, 7 p.m.

Sept. 7 — at Duchesne, 7 p.m.

Sept. 14 — JUAB, 7 p.m.

Sept. 21 — at Juan Diego, 7 p.m.

Sept. 28 — at North Sanpete, 7 p.m.

Oct. 5 — SUMMIT ACADEMY, 7 p.m.

Oct. 12 — MANTI, 7 p.m.

….

Felt’s Facts for Richfield High School

All-time record: 338-401-12 (88 years)

Region championships: 17 (1926, 1929, 1930, 1931, 1932, 1934, 1935, 1936, 1940, 1970, 1971, 1972, 1973, 1974, 1984 co, 1985, 1988 co)

Playoff appearances: 39

Current playoff appearance streak: 1

All-time playoff record: 31-38-1

State championships: 1 (1984)

State championship record: 1-5

Most played rivalry: 57 meetings with North Sanpete dating back to 1923. Richfield leads 31-25-2.

Felt’s Factoid(s): The 1931 Wildcats are one of just six teams to average more than 50 points a game. … Richfield held Manti to minus-90 yards in a 1971 game, the second fewest rushing allowed in a game.

...

Last 5

2017 — 6-5 (2-3 in 3A South – 3A Quarterfinals)

2016 — 1-9 (0-5 in 3A South – Missed playoffs)

2015 — 2-8 (0-5 in 3A South – Missed playoffs)

2014 — 7-4 (2-3 in 3A South – Missed playoffs)

2013 — 7-4 (2-3 in 3A South – 3A Quarterfinals)

...

Richfield coaching history

2018 — Jason Hitchens (0-0)

2014-2017 — Erik Thorson (16-26)

2008-2013 — Corey Morrison (37-28)

2005-2007 — Seth Giddings (12-18)

2000-2004 — Dave Clark (11-38)

1995-1999 — Corey Morrison (3-40)

1989-1994 — Randy Madsen (24-31)

1983-1988 — Paul Messersmith (50-17)

1982 — Larry Estep (4-5)

1979-1981 — Paul Tidwell (20-12)

1973-1978 — Nyle Norris (37-29)

1969-1972 — Gary Roylance (29-13-1)

1967-1968 — Ronald Pierce (1-16)

1966 — Ken Sampson (1-7)

1965 — Unknown (1-6-1)

1963-1964 — Andy Anderson (8-7-1)

1957-1962 — Art Nielson (12-34-3)

1955-1956 — Darwin Woodbury (2-12)

1943-1954 — Clive Roberts (1-7)

1937-1942 — Unknown (13-16-1)

1931-1936 — Joe Buys (28-14-1)

1925-1930 — Paul Packard (17-16)

1922-1924 — Unknown (6-7-3)

1921 — Harry Casey (5-1-1)

.....

Deseret News First Team all-staters the past 10 years

2015 — Jensen Magleby, WR

2013 — Brodie Ellis, RB

2013 — Shay Morrison, DL

2013 — Riley Cunningham, DB

2012 — Shay Morrison, TE/DE

2011 — Braden Hampton, RB/DB

2011 — Justus Clark, OL/DL

2010 — Robert TorgersonDL

2008 — J.D. Michaelsen, WR/DE

