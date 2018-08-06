Principals, assistant principals and administration employees from each of the Jordan School District's 57 schools fill weekend food packets and school day snack packs at West Hills Middle School in West Jordan on Monday. The food packets and snack packs will be placed in "Principal Pantries" at 36 elementary schools in the district. Small notes of kindness and caring were also be tucked inside each food packet, letting children know they always have someone to turn to in times of need. Charity drives and fundraisers led by students in elementary, middle and high schools throughout the district paid for the food in the packets.

