SALT LAKE CITY — Utah coach Kyle Whittingham said that starting quarterback Tyler Huntley has dramatically improved his passing from a year ago.

“He’s better in all areas,” said Whittingham, who did note that Huntley didn’t get as big as they had hoped for, weight-wise, in the offseason, though he has bulked up to 200 pounds. “It’s no fault of his own. He’s working hard. Some guys just have a harder time putting on weight than others.

“But as far as his decision-making — not only in the throw game but in the run game — he’s been very good. As big as that will be making sure that he avoids hits. I say it over and over and that’s something that we stress every single day in practice,” Whittingham continued.

Meanwhile, Whittingham said there’s been a little separation for the No. 2 spot between Jason Shelley and Jack Tuttle.

“I won’t say which way,” Whittingham said. “But there is starting to become some separation.”

Whittingham noted the importance of identifying the No. 2 guy, and making sure his readiness is where it needs to be.

“He’s one snap away and so that’s something that we need to hopefully sort out sooner rather than later,” he said.

Even so, Whittingham added that there’s no exact timeline to make that decision.

“I’m not really worried about it,” Tuttle said. “I’m going to trust what the coaches say. I’m just going to compete my butt off and do whatever I can for this team.”

IN AND OUT: Junior college transfer Bryant Pirtle is now in camp and going through the NCAA-mandated acclimatization period. The linebacker needed to complete some academic work before joining the team Saturday.

“He’s all done and he’s ready to go,” Whittingham said.

The same, however, cannot be said for running back Devonta’e Henry-Cole. Whittingham said the junior will miss the entire season with a pre-existing arm injury.

“It’s something that just hasn’t healed like we hoped,” said Whittingham, who added that it’ll probably require another surgery. “So we’re going to miss him this year.”

Henry-Cole played in 12 games with one start in 2017, rushing for 279 yards and two touchdowns.

EXTRA POINTS: Former Utah quarterback Scott Mitchell will provide color commentary for Bill Riley on ESPN 700 this season. Ex-Ute Tom Hackett is the new sideline reporter ... Ali’I Niumatalolo has switched positions, moving from linebacker to fullback. The sophomore will also see action on special teams ... Walk-on defensive end Jaxson McBride (Woods Cross HS) has been added to the 110-player camp roster.