Long Ching Tabia Ko, 16, holds her hand up as she takes the oath of allegiance during a youth naturalization ceremony at the Viridian Event Center in West Jordan on Monday. Originally from Hong Kong, Long Ching Tabia and her brother, Long Wing Matthew Ko, 7, received their certificates together during the ceremony. They now live in American Fork with their family. The 22 youths who received their citizenship certificates came from eight counties and ranged in age from 4 to 22.

