SALT LAKE CITY — Double Up Food Bucks, Utah's statewide healthy food incentive program, is now available at more than 20 farmers markets around the state.

A program of the Utah Department of Health, Double Up Food Bucks increases low-income shoppers' purchasing power for fruits and vegetables while supporting Utah growers.

A family using Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits at a participating farmers market receives a dollar-for-dollar match, up to $10, in free Double Up Food Bucks to spend on the locally grown produce.

According to the department, the benefits are three-fold: low-income families eat more healthy food; local farmers gain new customers and make more money; and more food dollars stay in the local economy.

"Double Up Food Bucks has been such a positive force in our communities with clear health and economic impacts," Jess Church, a dietitian with the health department, said in a statement. "Families report eating a wider variety of fruits and veggies and farmers report higher sales and even an interest in growing more produce and hiring more employees."

For a complete list of participating Double Up Food Bucks sites and hours of operation, visit doubleuputah.org.