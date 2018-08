WEST JORDAN — Rep Mia Love, R-Utah, will meet with 4th District constituents in a small group setting starting at 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

Meetings will be taken on a first-come, first-served basis at Love's district office, 9067 S. 1300 West, Suite 101. No appointment is necessary, but constituents are urged to sign up at love.house.gov.

Participants must be constituents, and each meeting will last up to 10 minutes.