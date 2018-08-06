SALT LAKE CITY — Bonneville International Corp. has announced it will purchase eight radio stations — four in San Francisco and four in Sacramento — from Entercom Communications for $141 million.

Bonneville has been programming the stations, which have been held in a Federal Communications Commission disposition trust, under local marketing agreements since November 2017. The stations in San Francisco are: KMVQ-FM, KBLX-FM, KOIT-FM and KUFX-FM. The stations in Sacramento are: KHTK-AM, KNCI-FM, KYMX-FM and KZZO-FM.

The transaction is pending regulatory approval, and is expected to close in late in the third quarter or early in the fourth quarter of this year.

"We are thrilled to acquire these fine stations, representing some of the strongest media brands on the West coast," Darrell K. Brown, Bonneville president, said in a statement.

"They are run by some of the finest radio operators in the country, who we are pleased to say have already joined us as employees of Bonneville. They are terrific, and we are excited to be back in Northern California in these two wonderful radio markets."