WEST VALLEY CITY — A second person has died as a result of a motorcycle crash involving a Kearns couple over the weekend.

Kenneth "Kenny" Mounteer, 30, was riding with his wife, Aubrey Mounteer, 30, as a passenger, about 12:30 a.m. Sunday. West Valley police say the motorcycle was traveling at a high rate of speed and failed to negotiate a turn near 5400 South and 7000 West.

Aubrey Mounteer was pronounced dead at the scene. Her husband was flown by medical helicopter to a local hospital but died due to his injuries Monday, according to police.

"Kenny donated his organs today and was taken off life support. We appreciate all the love and support everyone has given the family," according to a GoFundMe page set up to help pay for the Mounteers' funeral and to help their young children.

"Together they have four beautiful children that are going to have to grow up without their mommy and daddy," the page administrator wrote.

The crash was one of three accidents involving motorcycles since Thursday that have claimed a total of five lives.

In Orem, a 20-year-old man riding an estimated 70 mph crashed into the back of an SUV near 300 S. State just after 9 p.m. Saturday. The man, who was from Saudi Arabia, died at the scene. Police have not released his name.

On Thursday, two motorcycle riders headed to Sturgis were killed outside Kanab when a truck plowed into them just after they had stopped on U.S. 89 to turn around.

Utah Department of Transportation reports there has been a spike in the number of motorcycle fatalities this year and the state is currently on pace for a record number of deaths in a single year.