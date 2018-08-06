Ravell Call
FILE: Weber State Wildcats head coach Jay Hill celebrates with family and fans after the Wildcats defeat the Southern Utah Thunderbirds in NCAA football in Cedar City on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017.

The STATS FCS preseason poll was released Monday, and Weber State is ranked No. 8 — the highest in program history.

It’s also the first time the Wildcats have come in higher than any other Big Sky Conference team in the poll, which is voted by media members throughout the nation.

Eastern Washington and Montana check in at Nos. 9 and 24. Weber State finished last season fifth in the nation — another program best — after winning 11 games on its way to a Big Sky title.

Weber State opens the season on Aug. 30 against Utah in Rice-Eccles Stadium.

