RINGING SUCCESS

Donovan Mitchell burnished his reputation yet again by paying for iPhone repairs for a random fan.

Andrew Simeona tweeted that he has “a brother that's a little delayed in his development.” He went on to say the brother was unable to afford the cost of repairs, but Mitchell “overheard and covered the cost for him.”

That’s what you call picking up on the first ring.

Donovan Mitchell helped out a fan who couldn't afford an iPhone repair. pic.twitter.com/Pga3l8YMOr — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) August 2, 2018

PICK UP, PLEASE

In other phone news, L.A. Galaxy star Zlatan Ibrahimovic helped out with a club promotion by calling a fan to thank him for renewing his season tickets.

“I will give you a lot of joy, happiness and goals,” he said in an LAGAlaxy.com video. “Is there something else you want …?”

Thanks for asking. Ibrahimovic is worth an estimated $190 million, so …

TORCH TALK

A 31-year-old man was charged with arson after allegedly setting a fire in the concessions area at the Ogden Raptors’ Lindquist Field Stadium.

Police say Trevor Flitton, of Morgan, broke into the stadium, but was later discovered passed out, not far from the scene, with a bag of Raptors merchandise nearby.

Just wondering, is there a chance the charges will be dropped, considering it was a “minor league” offense?

HOME FRIES

BYU and Utah announced they have received recent basketball commitments.

BYU got word from Timpview High guard Nate Hansen, while Utah received a nod from Pleasant Grove’s Matt Van Komen. A few days earlier the Utes got a commitment from Sky View’s Mason Falslev.

Sources say coaches Larry Krystkowiak and Dave Rose expect to do next year’s recruiting strictly by Uber.

BYU hoops adds the first commitment to its 2019 class in guard Nate Hansen (@natertot1010) https://t.co/gQtOUDbQ8B — Vanquish The Foe (@VanquishTheFoe) August 3, 2018

2019 7’4” Center Matt Van Komen has committed to the University of Utah. Big Matt the top rim protector in the country. pic.twitter.com/kjJrPjiIkq — Exum Elite (@UtahProspects) July 30, 2018

FREDETTE IS SET

Jimmer Fredette’s team was eliminated in the semifinals of The Basketball Tournament. The winning team took home the entire $2 million purse.

Not a problem for Fredette, who will earn $1.8 million with his team in China this year.

Remaining players, though, get to go home with a T-shirt that says, “My parents went to the TBT and all I got was this Jimmermania shirt.”

TRADE WARS

Jimmermaniacs are demanding Fredette get another shot at the NBA, despite the fact he’s 29.

But don’t plan on it. Chinese officials are threatening a 25 percent tariff if he returns to the United States.

FORCED SUBMISSION

The man formerly known in pro wrestling as Kane now answers to “Mayor.”

Glenn Jacobs won the race in Knox County, Tennessee, by a landslide — or as they call it in wrestling, a curb stomp.