SALT LAKE CITY — A 17-year-old boy shocked while working with a tree removal crew in Salt Lake City has opened his eyes again.

Jared Hernandez has been hospitalized in critical condition since Friday when he was working with a group to remove a tree near 300 South and 1130 East. A crane was being used in the process.

"Jared discovered a small fire and was trying to alert crew members, who were running a crane. He didn't realize that the fire was a result of the crane being in contact with high-voltage power lines. Unable to make himself heard, Jared decided to climb on the crane to warn the guys. He didn't know that the entire crane had become energized. His hand was held by the electricity and he was unable to pull away. He received a tremendous surge of electricity. He was rushed to the hospital in extremely critical condition," according to a GoFundMe pageset up to help pay for Jared's medical bills.

On Saturday, Hernandez’s mother, Leyla Aguilar, outside of the University of Utah burn unit said her son wasn't breathing on his own and may have to get his toes or leg amputated.

“We don’t know when he’s going to start breathing on his own. We don’t know what’s going to happen. There’s a bunch of ifs, and seeing your child like that it breaks your heart. I don’t wish any of it to any mother,” she said.

The latest update from the GoFundMe page on Sunday said Jared had stabilized.

"His spine was cleared and he opened his eyes. He is still very sedated, though. Thank you all for all the support. It means the world to us."

The Occupational Health and Safety Administration is investigating the incident.

