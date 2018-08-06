SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City Public Library invites patrons to help contribute to the vision for a renovation of the Sprague Branch.

On Thursday, representatives from the library, the architectural firm Arch Nexus and design firm Margaret Sullivan Studio will hold two community meetings to present the vision and to hear comments in order to verify the direction of future programs, services and interior spaces.

The goal is to ensure a community-centric approach to designing the renovated space to meet library customers' needs, goals and aspirations. Refreshments will be served.

The meetings will take place at the Sprague Branch, 2131 S. 1100 East, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. and from 7 to 8:30 p.m. The architectural team will also be on hand from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for informal conversation about the re-envisioned Sprague Branch.