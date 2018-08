KAYSVILLE — Residents are invited to an open house on Wednesday, Aug. 15, to discuss the development of 25 acres of vacant property south of Boondocks on Deseret Drive.

Representatives from Ivory Homes Development will be on hand to discuss the current development proposal and to take input from the public.

The meeting will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Davis County Library’s Kaysville Branch, 215 N. Fairfield Road.