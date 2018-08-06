It's that time again for the sports world to be filled with life. No offense to mid-season baseball, but the fall is the best time for sports just because of the sheer number of games between playoff baseball (when it actually matters), football in the NCAA and NFL, collegiate and NBA basketball, volleyball, track and field, swimming and more.

However, with all this diversity, in an increasingly more "I'm right, and that's the only way" world, comes conflict. Please, sports are just for the entertainment of the people. Cheer for your chosen teams, but let's just leave out the politics, hatred and sheer idiocy that usually accompanies this time.

Micah Barrus

West Jordan