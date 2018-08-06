SALT LAKE CITY — Utah football coach Kyle Whittingham announced Monday that running back Devonta’e Henry-Cole will miss the 2018 season with an arm injury.

“It was pre-existing. It’s just something that hasn’t healed like we hoped and required another surgery, so we’re going to miss him this year,” Whittingham told reporters after practice.

Henry-Cole will use a redshirt this season and have two more years to play. He has 56 carries for 281 yards and two touchdowns during his Utah career.

Henry-Cole was behind starter Zack Moss and backup Armand Shyne on the depth chart. Henry-Cole’s absence this year will open up opportunities for other running backs like true freshman Devin Brumfield, who has earned praise early in camp, and redshirt freshman T.J. Green.

“He’s a very good player, so we’re going to miss having him,” Utah offensive coordinator Troy Taylor said of Henry-Cole. “He has a redshirt, so we’ll get that on the back end.

"But the young back, Devin Brumfield, has to come in here and Armand Shyne and TJ Green, the other guys have got to step up. TJ Green has improved, and Devin Brumfield has done really good, he does not look like a freshman. He’s physical, he’s really smart."