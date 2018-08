TAYLORSVILLE — Residents are invited to meet the city’s public safety experts during the city’s Night Out Against Crime on Tuesday, Aug. 14.

The event, which will run from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at City Hall, 2600 W. Taylorsville Blvd., will feature Unified police cars, Unified Fire Authority firetrucks, a climbing wall, an emergency preparedness trail, a Mountain Star helicopter and K-9 demonstrations.