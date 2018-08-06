PROVO — BYU President Kevin J Worthen has named Vernon L. Heperi as assistant to the president for students and inclusion.

In this new position, Heperi will become a member of the president’s council, the university’s central administrative body. His focus will be to assist students from a variety of different backgrounds and interests as they navigate their academic experience at BYU and work toward graduation.

Heperi received his bachelor’s degree in communications from BYU, his master’s degree in psychology from Utah State University and a doctorate in educational leadership from BYU. He has been at BYU since 1996 and was director of student affairs at Snow College prior to that time.

Heperi, who was associate student life vice president and dean of students, will continue to oversee those responsibilities until his replacement is announced.