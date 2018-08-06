PROVO — BYU announced Monday that it has scheduled future football games with UNLV and North Alabama.

The Cougars and Rebels will meet in a two-game series featuring a game in Provo in 2023, and a game at Las Vegas Stadium, future home of the NFL's Raiders, on Nov. 2, 2024.

BYU and UNLV have faced each other 20 times since 1978. The Cougars hold a 17-3 record all-time against the Rebels.

BYU will take on North Alabama in Provo on Nov. 21, 2020. While the Lions are currently an independent on the FCS level, they will become members of the Big South Conference in 2019.

North Alabama has claimed three national titles on the NCAA Div. II level along with 21 playoff appearances and 22 final top-25 rankings from 1980-2017. The scheduled game with BYU will mark the Lions' first game against an FBS opponent since 1997 when they upset Louisiana-Lafayette 48-42 in four overtimes in Lafayette as a Div. II member.

Kickoff times and broadcast plans will be determined at a later date.