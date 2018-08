SANDY — Sego Lily Gardens, 1472 E. Sego Lily Drive, will hold a Fall Garden Fair on Saturday, Sept. 15.

The event, which will run from 9 a.m. to noon, will feature information booths and educational handouts. Free bulbs will be given to the first 100 families that attend.

Sego Lily Gardens is an educational garden designed to show the public how to use water conservation principles and practices to create a beautiful and waterwise landscape.