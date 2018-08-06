SALT LAKE CITY — A man arrested by U.S. marshals near Bear Lake on a murder charge in Mississippi was well armed when he was arrested, according to a newly unsealed search warrant.

Charles Eugene Bowman, 61, is facing a murder charge in Pearl River County, Mississippi, where authorities believe he killed his wife, 61-year-old Kathleen Bowman. She was last seen alive May 17. Her remains were later found on the couple's property.

On June 27, Kathleen Bowman's daughter called police requesting they do a welfare check on her mother, according to a search warrant affidavit filed in 2nd District Court in Davis County. The daughter had received a text message from her mother's phone, but she told investigators that her mother doesn't normally send text messages, according to the warrant.

"Upon the arrival of the responding deputy he was advised by Mr. Charles Bowman, husband to Kathleen, that she was not at home at the time but was currently on the coast," the warrant states.

The next day, police received notification that Charles Bowman was spotted in St. Louis, according to the warrant. A witness at a motel told police that his vehicle had "blood covering the front seat" and a large box in the back seat, according to the warrant.

From there, law enforcers were able to retrace Charles Bowman's steps through a series of surveillance video recordings.

He was spotted at a gas station in Evanston, Wyoming, on June 30 and a campground in Vernal on July 6.

By July 7, the U.S. Marshals Service's Violent Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team in Utah was looking for Bowman. Surveillance video recorded him leaving a motel on that day near 3300 South and 300 West.

On July 9, surveillance video captured him in downtown Salt Lake City, according to the marshals. The marshals, at that time, said Bowman should be considered armed and dangerous.

On July 12, Bowman was spotted at a campsite near Bear Lake by a Utah Division of Natural Resources officer. The officer contacted the marshals, who responded and took Bowman into custody without incident.

According to the warrant, Bowman's vehicle was taken to Kaysville where detectives searched it.

Inside the car, police found 10 knives, three loaded handguns and one rifle, the warrant states. Ammo boxes with ammunition were found in the trunk, according to the warrant. Investigators also took several swabs to collect DNA off different parts of the car's interior, including several from the passenger seat, the warrant states.