SALT LAKE CITY — New University of Utah athletics director Mark Harlan made a couple of moves to shore up his staff.

Kyle Brennan was promoted to be chief operation officer/deputy athletics director for internal operations and Scott Kull was added to the program to be deputy athletics director for external operations.

Utah announced the staff changes in a press release Monday.

"Kyle Brennan has been invaluable, not only to me, but to everyone in Utah athletics during the transition period between (former AD) Chris Hill’s retirement and my appointment as Utah’s director of athletics," Harlan said.

Kull served as Harlan’s deputy A.D. at the University of South Florida from 2016-18.

"Scott Kull brings a wealth of college athletics administration experience and did a great job as our deputy athletics director at USF for the last two years," Harlan said. "He will be a tremendous addition to our team and I was thrilled Scott wanted to join us here at Utah."

Per the press release, Brennan will manage the day-to-day internal operations of Utah athletics, including compliance, facilities, equipment, event management, finance, human resources and academic support, as well as overseeing sport supervisors. Kull will supervise development, communications, marketing, ticketing, multi-media, branding, licensing and alumni relations.

Brennan and Kull worked together at TCU in 2005-06.